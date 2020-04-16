Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE GNE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 million, a P/E ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Barclays PLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 1,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

