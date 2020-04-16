Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. 14,133,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

