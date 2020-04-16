Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,537,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

