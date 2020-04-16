Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after buying an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after buying an additional 234,399 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,763,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,633,422. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.