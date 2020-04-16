GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 34.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $67,849.35 and $60.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.02308179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.03193836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00589516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00794469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00075774 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00521955 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015051 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.