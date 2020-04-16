Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.23 million.Globant also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.62 EPS.

GLOB traded up $6.94 on Wednesday, hitting $100.06. 339,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $141.67.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

