Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Trading Down 7.5%

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 904,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 698,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMLP shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

