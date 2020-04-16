Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.28 EPS

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($3.28), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.52. 6,036,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,346. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a 200 day moving average of $212.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.70.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

