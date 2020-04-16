Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group restated a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.70.

Shares of GS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.52. 6,036,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,346. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.24. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

