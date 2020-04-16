Golem (GNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.57 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Golem has a market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Binance, Upbit and Iquant.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Coinbe, Livecoin, Bithumb, BigONE, BitBay, Liqui, ABCC, DragonEX, Braziliex, Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, BitMart, Gate.io, Zebpay, YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Upbit, Koinex, Huobi, Tidex, WazirX, Bitbns, Binance and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

