H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading Down 7%

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.52, 2,543,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,775,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,367,110,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,060,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H & R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

