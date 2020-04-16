Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.86, approximately 9,184,182 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,809,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

HMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.