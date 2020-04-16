HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAYPY shares. ValuEngine upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY remained flat at $$14.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.01. HAYS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

