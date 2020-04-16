Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Shares Down 6.7%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 640,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 667,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

HCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hi-Crush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hi-Crush by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

