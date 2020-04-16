Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,533. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.