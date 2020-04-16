Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $8.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,533. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

