Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

NYSE HD traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,687,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,533. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.36. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

