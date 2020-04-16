Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and $3.66 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

