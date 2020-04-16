IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 1,908,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Norges Bank bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 202,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 178,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 599,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

