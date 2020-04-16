Insider Buying: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Acquires 2,702 Shares of Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director John Allen Gray purchased 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $25,614.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $96,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Allen Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Allen Gray purchased 43 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $396.03.

SAMG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 61,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

SAMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

