Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 10,620 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,620 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $300,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 946,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

