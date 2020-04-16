Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 5,560 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $144,782.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADPT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. 946,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,864. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -28.15. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

