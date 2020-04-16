Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 11,091 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $1,924,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.19. 477,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,514. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Nomura lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.