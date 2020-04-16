Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 11,091 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11.
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $1,924,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12.
Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.19. 477,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,514. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on ANET. Nomura lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.69.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
