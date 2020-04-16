Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells 8,036 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $163,291.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMK stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 72,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,718. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.