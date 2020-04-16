Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells 8,036 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $163,291.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AMK stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 72,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,718. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
