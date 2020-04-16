Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells 17,120 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,212,609.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,798,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,723.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,130,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,413,000 after buying an additional 1,399,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,934,000 after buying an additional 641,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.