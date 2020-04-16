Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $111,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $329,953.06.

Shares of DXCM traded up $11.02 on Wednesday, reaching $291.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 270.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.11 and a 200 day moving average of $221.32. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

