Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $113.51. 3,100,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

