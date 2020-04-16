Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Sells 3,870 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 2,596,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.88. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.