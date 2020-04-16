Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $1,262,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.