Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 17,300 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $605,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SILK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. 305,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,518. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

