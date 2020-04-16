Insider Selling: TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Sells 216,665 Shares of Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TTWO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.50. 3,583,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 215.4% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 62.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

