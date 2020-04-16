Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 14,336 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $302,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 333,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

