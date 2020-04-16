Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Justin Spencer sold 13,729 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $331,967.22.

VCRA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 333,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,106. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $703.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 196,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

