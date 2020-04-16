Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Jolley Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jolley Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.5% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,824,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,980,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. FIX increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

