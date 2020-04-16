Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 2,783,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 1,116,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

