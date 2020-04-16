Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.99 and last traded at $88.86, 330,601 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 400,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

