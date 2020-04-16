James C. Moyer Sells 14,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $2,390,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,055,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MPWR traded down $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 295,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,731,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.