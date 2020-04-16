James M. Kilts Acquires 32,507 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James M. Kilts purchased 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,696.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,751,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

