Jolley Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jolley Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.2% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,217,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,725,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

