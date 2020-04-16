Jolley Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jolley Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.9% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

