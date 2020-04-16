Jolley Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.6% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,297. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

