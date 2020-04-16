Jolley Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,257.30. 2,107,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,313.72. The company has a market capitalization of $850.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.