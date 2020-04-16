Jolley Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jolley Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.0% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,368,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

