Jon Coleman Sells 2,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,651. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $202.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.