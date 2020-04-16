Jon Coleman Sells 2,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,651. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $202.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
