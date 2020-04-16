Karl Slatoff Sells 3,191 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,445. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.66.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

