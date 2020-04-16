KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Trading Down 7.5%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.31, approximately 13,973,793 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 13,117,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

