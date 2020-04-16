Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.61 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

