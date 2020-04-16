LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.4-30.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.46 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

