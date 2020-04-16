Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Down 7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.70, approximately 506,737 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 266,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,723.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

