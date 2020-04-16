Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.39, approximately 883,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 858,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,038,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,262,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,793,000 after acquiring an additional 949,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 127,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

